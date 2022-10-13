Trending warmer for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another warm up is on the way for this weekend, but temperatures look to plunge into most of next week.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine as highs make a run at the low 80s once again. Breezes will once again pick up as well, gusting to 15-20 mph at times. Friday night football looks quite pleasant with temperatures dropping into the 60s by mid-evening.

WEEKEND: A noticeable warming trend is on tap for Saturday as highs reach the upper 80s for most spots with yet another southwest to westerly breeze. Clouds will begin increasing late in the day, and there’s a small chance of an evening shower or rumble. Sunday brings more clouds with the approach of another front, and scattered showers or a few rumbles are possible as it moves through in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s front, temperatures will begin trending downward rather quickly. Highs may reach 70 degrees Monday, but then substantially colder air arrives. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, with potential for frost both Wednesday & Thursday mornings.