Trending warmer mid-week, weekend rain likely

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend slightly above average into mid-week. Rain chances still look to increase for this coming weekend.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds are on tap for Tuesday with fewer downpours expected relative to Monday. Highs still will reach the low 90s , and heat indices will approach 105 degrees for most areas.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: These days will be characterized by hotter afternoons as highs reach the mid to possibly upper 90s with limited to no rain.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: A slow-moving (and ultimately stalling) front looks to set up across north MS over the weekend. This will bring repeated rounds of showers and storms, starting Friday. While no day will be an entire washout, likely rain chances are in store Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Plan on having some backup indoor plans! Storm chances could linger into Monday as well.