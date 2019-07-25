Trending Warmer To Round Out The Week; Humidity Returns This Weekend.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine and another pleasant day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s, but we continue to have much lower humidity than average so things will stay fairly comfortable today. Overnight tonight, skies remain clear as lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures climb to the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will climb back up into the 60s, but the humidity will still be low enough to keep things from feeling too hot and sticky. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: The humidity climbs back to more typical levels for June as high temperatures hover around 90°. A few isolated pop up downpours will be possible through the weekend as we enter a more standard summer pattern.

MON/TUE/WED: Highs around 90° and humid conditions continue. We’ll also keep those daily scattered storm chances, with a slightly higher rain chance Tuesday as a weak upper level system moves through the area.