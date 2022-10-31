Trending Warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will peak above average for the first week of November



TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy, low temperatures will land near 51 with patchy fog developing in some areas.

TUESDAY: Expect patchy morning fog in some places. Sunshine returns for the day along with a few clouds. High temperature: 73

WEDNESDAY: Clearing takes place, high temperatures will peak in the upper 70s with lows remaining in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly clear through Friday then clouds return on Saturday. High temperatures range through the upper 70s with overnight lows gradually warming into the 60s by this weekend.