Trent Harmon to help lead prayer and worship event in Amory

Harmon is spending more time in his hometown and says his faith helps keep him grounded

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – For Trent Harmon, coming back to Amory and Frisco Park, where thousands watched him win American Idol, is always special. He still goes to Nashville every few weeks, but is spending more time in Monroe County.

“Had a little girl, Dolly Jean, so I’m home a good bit, we wanted to raise a baby in Amory, not Nashville, love Nashville, but wanted to be closer to Kat’s folks and my folks,” Harmon said.

Harmon will take the stage at Frisco Park this Saturday for an event called ‘Prayer and Praise in the Park.”

Evangelist Scott Carter, also from Monroe County, contacted Harmon and asked if he could lead worship for the event. Carter, who preaches around the nation and works with FCA, says he believes Harmon is the perfect fit for the prayer and praise service.

“Generation Z, there is a move of God happening, sometimes I don’t think we as a church really recognize it because it doesn’t look like we think it should,” Carter said.

Lifelong Monroe County resident Margaret Vaughan had the initial idea for the prayer and worship service. She said everything has fallen into place for the event.

“I pray we have beautiful weather, a wonderful turnout, if it just touches one person, if we can show people love and let them know God is here and willing to help, He will be there for them,” Vaughan said.

Harmon said his faith has helped keep him grounded through the years.

“I talk to the folks who still think of me as a waiter at a restaurant, even though I haven’t done that in a long time, and I wouldn’t say I’ve run from church, but I’ve not been able to attend as much when on the road, but church, the Lord and church has been the most consistent things in my life, since day zero,” Harmon said.

Prayer and Praise in the Park starts at one Saturday afternoon in Frisco Park.

Harmon has an EP coming out soon, titled ‘Scars and Sins.”

