Trespassing call leads Prentiss County deputies to drug arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trespassing call led to a drug case in Prentiss County.

Deputies were called to a report of trespassing on County Road 5065.

When they got there, they found 28-year-old Brandon Feazell of Oxford and 46-year-old Emily Pontiff of Batesville.

The deputies also reportedly found a small amount of drugs.

Both Feazell and Pontiff have been charged with possession of controlled substance and a number of misdemeanor charges.

A judge set their bond at $5,000 each.

