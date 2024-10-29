Trial begins for man charged with embezzlement in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins in the embezzlement trial of a former Starkville firefighter.
Clarence Parks was arrested in May 2022 and indicted by a grand jury later that year.
He was charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office.
The investigation started after internal and external complaints.
In the indictment, prosecutors allege he used a city-owned vehicle for personal purposes from March 2021 through April 2022.
The trial is expected to last several days.