Trial begins for man charged with embezzlement in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins in the embezzlement trial of a former Starkville firefighter.

Clarence Parks was arrested in May 2022 and indicted by a grand jury later that year.

He was charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office.

The investigation started after internal and external complaints.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege he used a city-owned vehicle for personal purposes from March 2021 through April 2022.

The trial is expected to last several days.

