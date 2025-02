Trial begins for man charged with manslaughter in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County manslaughter trial begins today, February 10.

Bradley Wayne Peeks has been accused of shooting and killing his father.

45-year-old Larry Peeks Jr. was shot on Shirley Drive back in December 2021.

Bradley Peeks was arrested at the scene. Deputies also seized a handgun shortly after the shooting.

A jury was seated this afternoon and testimony started.

The trial could take most of the week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.