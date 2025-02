Trial begins for man charged with murder in Pickens, AL.

PICKENS, AL. (WCBI) – A jury was seated today, February 10, in a Pickens County, Alabama murder trial.

Jeremy Colvin was arrested after a May 2021 shooting in Aliceville.

21-year-old Venson Barnes Jr. died. Four other people were injured at a home on 7th Street Northeast.

At the time, investigators told WCBI there was a gathering at the home at the time of the shooting.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow, February 11.

