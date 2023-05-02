Trial begins in Oktibbeha County for teen charged with murder in 2019

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prosecutors are calling witnesses and experts to the stand in an Oktibbeha County murder trial involving a teenager.

16-year-old Aviante Jordan was charged with murder in connection to a fatal November 2019 shooting at Brookville Garden apartments in Starkville.

The victim, 23-year-old Laterrence Dewon McCarter, was found dead at the scene.

Investigators also arrested 30-year-old Lakorian Stewart in connection to the case charging him with conspiracy to commit a crime.

