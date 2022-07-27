Trial date for Edwards and Richardson moved to November

OXFORD/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial date for two Columbus men accused of using bogus information to get thousands of dollars in PPP loans has been moved.

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury.

Both men are charged with one county of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.

The federal government is accusing the men of giving money to family, friends, Jackson State University and even buying Court Square Tower.

In fact, court documents allege Edwards filed two loan modification applications for more money after selling his North Atlantic Security business.

Prosecutors believe the men used PPP money to swap between multiple business and personal accounts.

The cash was allegedly used for real estate transactions, political contributions, charitable donations, loan payments for vehicles, payments for taxes, along with cash payments to family, friends, and coworkers.

The new trial date is scheduled for November 14, in Oxford.