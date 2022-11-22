Trial date set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date has been set for former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree.

Last week, a Federal Grand Jury returned indictments charging Grassaree and former Deputy Vance Phillips with receiving bribes.

The two men are accused of using facilities in interstate commerce, in this case, the internet, and a cellphone, for the purpose of committing bribery.

Grassaree is also charged with one count of lying to an FBI Agent.

Grassaree and Phillips had their initial appearances today in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The trial date is set for January 9, 2023.

If convicted, Grassaree faces up to 10 years in prison. Phillips could get up to five years.

