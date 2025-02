Trial for Columbus businessman ends in mistrial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial involving a Columbus businessman ends in a mistrial.

“Charlie” Rippy was indicted in February 2023.

He was charged with one count of touching a physically helpless person for lustful purposes.

A Lowndes County jury deliberated the case on Thursday, February 20, and became deadlocked on a decision, and a mistrial was declared.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.