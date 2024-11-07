Trial held in Starkville involving murder case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jurors are deliberating in a Starkville murder trial.

Christopher Perkins was charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

He’s one of four men charged in the shooting death of 9-year-old Lasang Kemp Jr.

The child was shot inside of a vehicle in January 2022 on Santa Anita Drive.

Testimony started earlier this week and it continued until November 7.

We will bring you more updates on the trial as they become available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X