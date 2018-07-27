Trial Set to Begin for Woman Accused of Hit and Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date is set for the woman accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left a 23-year-old Starkville man dead.

25-year-old Haley Singleton was charged in the September Hit and Run crash that killed D’Shante Nix.

- Advertisement -

Her trial is expected to start Wednesday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

She’s been charged with Leaving the scene of accident with death.

In September 2017, 23-year-old D’Shante Nix was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

That crash happened on Old Highway 25, just north of Poorhouse Road.

Singleton turned herself into police after a picture of the vehicle involved was released.