Trial Set to Begin for Woman Accused of Hit and Run

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date is set for the woman accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left a 23-year-old Starkville man dead.
25-year-old Haley Singleton was charged in the September Hit and Run crash that killed D’Shante Nix.
Her trial is expected to start Wednesday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.
She’s been charged with Leaving the scene of accident with death.
In September 2017, 23-year-old D’Shante Nix was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle.
That crash happened on Old Highway 25, just north of Poorhouse Road.
Singleton turned herself into police after a picture of the vehicle involved was released.