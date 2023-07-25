Trial set to begin for man accused of attempted murder in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trial is set to begin for a man accused of attempted murder in Starkville two years ago.

Jerome Davis was accused of shooting Calvin Young on Roundhouse Road in Oktibbeha County in July of 2021.

Davis was originally charged with aggravated assault in the case, but last year, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury returned an indictment for attempted murder.

This is not his first run-in with the law. He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault in 2020 in another shooting case in Oktibbeha County.

