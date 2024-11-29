Trial soon begins for man accused of murdering an Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection has been scheduled to begin Monday, December 2, in a high-profile Oxford murder trial.

Timothy Herrington Jr. was accused of killing Ole Miss student “Jay” Lee.

Lee was last seen in July 2022 leaving Campus Walk Apartments.

Investigators located the vehicle Lee was driving, but have not found Lee’s body.

Herrington was initially arrested about two weeks after Lee was reported missing.

A jury will be selected from outside of Lafayette County but the trial will be held in Oxford.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X