Trials begins for illegal sale of Cocaine case in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A drug trial begins this morning in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Lavento Fox was charged with sale of cocaine.

Fox was arrested in April 2022 during an undercover operation by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Opening arguments and testimony started after a jury was seated.

The trial could last the rest of the week.

