Triangle Crossing shopping center cuts grand opening ribbon

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just stepped up its game.

Developers at Triangle Crossing cut the ribbon today during a grand opening celebration.

The center includes Aldi, Rack Room Shoes, Marshalls, and more.

Five Below was the first to open.

Triangle Crossing Developer Mark Castleberry has said the stores will employ about 200 people and generate approximately $35 million in annual sales.

Aldi is expected to open in time for the holiday season.

Triangle Crossing is on Highway 12 in the redesigned Garan manufacturing space.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter