COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some little bikers learn safety and raise money to help other kids.

First Baptist Weekday Early Education Daycare and Preschool took laps around the parking lot Friday morning.

The St. Jude Trike-A-Thon raised $1,800 for the childhood cancer and disease research hospital.

Children also learned about trike and riding safety while having some fun.

This is an annual fundraiser.