Trim trucks coming to Lee County to remove Tropical Storm Olga debris

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trim trucks will be traveling through Lee County to remove debris from Tropical Storm Olga.

The trucks will go throughout Guntown, Nettleton, Plantersville, Saltillo, Shannon, Verona, and the Lee County side of Baldwyn.

- Advertisement -

Workers will be trimming limbs damaged during the storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once the limbs are trimmed, debris trucks will follow behind to pick them up.

County leaders ask drivers to use extreme caution while trucks are in the area.