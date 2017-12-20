Trip On The Polar Express

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville Elementary students took a special trip yesterday, December 19.

As apart of the Suddeth Elemenraty school winter reading unit the kindergarteners spent the last few weeks reading the Polar Express.

The students got to see the book come to life.

The students got to drink hot chocolate, wear PJ’s all day and, of course, hopped a board their very own winter ride.

Sudduth Kindergarten Teacher Jessica Glass says it does so much for the kids to have the book come to life.

“Feels good to see that you can make a book reality for them. For some they just read books but they never get to experience it. For us as teachers it’s rewarding and getting to acutally participate in something that they’ve learned in the classroom,” say Jessica Glass, a Sudduth Elementary teacher.

The students also got to watch the movie Polar Express.