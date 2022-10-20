Tristan Holland charged with accessory after the fact for deadly hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the men involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford is formally charged.

Tristan Holland had been held in the Shelby County, Tennessee jail.

He was extradited to Oxford and charged with accessory after the fact.

Holland’s bond was set at $25,000.

Seth Rokitka is charged with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with death, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Rokitka’s truck is believed to be the one that hit two Ole Miss students this past weekend in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.

Walker Fielder died at the scene. Blanche Williamson was injured and is recovering.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter