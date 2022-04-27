Troop G of Mississippi Highway Patrol receiving new headquarters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Troop G of the Mississippi Highway Patrol is one step closer to having a new home.

The State Legislature has appropriated another $4 million for a new substation in Starkville.

The funding is the last roadblock to getting the headquarters built.

Lawmakers had set aside $4.5 million in an earlier session. The total price tag is $8.5 million.

Troop G has outgrown its current headquarters, which was built in 1964.

The new office will sit on 10 acres near the new Cornerstone Park off of Highway 25 South.

“When we move, we are going to take drivers’ license with us, and we are going to have the artist rendering that we have now have a place, CDL testing there, which is currently done in Columbus. And there there is going to be a spot there for MBI and for our Commercial Vehicle Division,” said Captain Clavin Mangum, MHP Troop G.

Work is expected to begin in early 2023 and take about 18 months.