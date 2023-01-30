Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges.

We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators said McClain is charged with aggravated cruelty to a dog or cat and simple cruelty.

Last week, we introduced you to the Knight family in Calhoun City.

They said McClain shot and killed their family dog.

The incident is under investigation.

Due to it being a personnel matter, the Mississippi Department of Public safety isn’t making any comments.

