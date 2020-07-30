Trooper First Class Steven Jones named Trooper of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A man born into a law enforcement family is named Trooper of the Year.

Trooper First Class Steven Jones was honored Thursday during the Columbus Exchange Club meeting.

- Advertisement -

Jones has served in the Mississippi National Guard, been a volunteer firefighter, and worked for the Starkville Police Department.

He became a state trooper in 2015 after graduating as a member of Cadet Class 61.

Jones is assigned to Lowndes County.

The highway patrolman says the award is humbling.

“Being that I’ve been recognized by the community that I’m serving, it really means a lot to receive that love and that appreciation back…to let me know that what I am doing is for the greater good and that I am out there helping,” said Trooper Jones.

The Exchange Club hosts the event every year. Jones’s father, Rick, has been in law enforcement for more than 38 years and his two brothers are police officers.