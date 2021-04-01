Trooper James Scott recipient of “Trooper of the Year”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people just take a job and others are born for it.
You might say that’s the case for the Exchange Club of Columbus’s “Trooper of the Year” recipient James Scott.
His father, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
So, it wasn’t much of a surprise when James began his own path with a badge back in 2012.
Several years later he went to trooper school and started working in Troop G, based out of Starkville, in 2018.
Now, he’s also a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s SWAT Team.
“I am very proud to have been nominated for “Trooper of the Year” for Troop G. I work with a great group of guys. It’s a good feeling to know that all your hard work and dedication has paid off and it gives me the ability to make a difference,” said Trooper James Scott.
The Exchange Club of Columbus hands out the award each year to a Troop G state trooper.