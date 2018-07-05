Tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

- Advertisement -

MIAMI — The second tropical depression of this year’s hurricane season has formed over the central Atlantic, CBS Miami reports. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the center of the system was about 1385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved west at 16 mph.

Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Beryl later Thursday or on Friday.

However, it is forecast to lose its intensity over the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the storm.