We’re keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico where Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to gain strength. The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening and continue moving northward, bringing us rain showers and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday. A drier weather pattern will set in by the middle and end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase across the area as Cristobal approaches. However, we aren’t expecting any rain tonight. Lows will be around 70 with a light easterly wind.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the day with clouds building in by the evening. Rain won’t be far behind, but any shower activity should hold off until after sunset. Overall, Sunday is looking decent with highs near 90. Winds will be breezy out of the east, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We’ll feel most of Cristobal’s effects on Monday, with rain showers and gusty winds persisting through the day. With these tropical systems, we also can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado, but that won’t be a widespread concern. Off-and-on showers will linger into Tuesday, but we should start to slowly clear up through the day. Before all is said and done, 1-3″ of rain could fall across the area, with locally higher amounts along I-55. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: As Cristobal moves out, another system will bring us the chance for some showers and storms through the day on Wednesday. As of now, it looks like any activity will be in the morning, with much of the day remaining dry. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: A much drier weather pattern will settle in by the end of the week, leaving us with mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

