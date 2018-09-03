Tropical Storm Gordon could bring some relief to farmers

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The heaviest rain bands from Gordon are expected to stay to our south.

However, there is some hope of receiving some showers because our part of the Twin States is parched.

We started the summer off strong with a pretty good amount of rain, but now that we have made our we through August rain showers seem to be few and far between.

“The Climate Prediction Center has noted that we do have some abnormally dry areas in Northeast Mississippi,” said WCBI Meteorologist Alex Puckett.

For farmers, the lack of rain is hurting their crops.

“The pea plants is over here and as you can see the skips, and it’s skipping because it was so dry when we planted them I was hoping for a little light it doesn’t take that much rain but we didn’t get a rainfall for three weeks, so it got a very light stand,” said Melvin Ellis.

But relief could soon be on the way. Tropical storm Gordon could bring parts of Mississippi a good amount of rain.

“In our area in North East Mississippi West Alabama will see a few tropical downpours some spots might see some heavier rain. We’re going to see the outer bands of Gordon most likely meaning some spots might see some heavy rain in other spots might see some a little bit of rain to no rain at all,” said Puckett.

Melvin Ellis is hoping some of those torrential downpours make it to his farm in Mayhew.

“We don’t ever turn down rain down in June July or August. Never hurt to have rain. It’s always good to have right now. It’ll really help the berries right here. These blackberries, it’ll help them get some more growth on them. But I prefer a little dry compared to wet because wet just stops you all operations stop it so abundantly wet you can’t you can’t you can’t plow you can’t plant it stops it,” said Ellis.

WCBI Meteorologist Alex Puckett says the amount of rain we will get is still up in the air.

“It all depends on how exactly tropical storm Gordon tracks and what intensity it is and how much rain it brings to our area these are still things were not totally sure of, but we do think there’s a good chance for at least a few spots to see some relief,” said Puckett.

Ellis says comparing this year to previous years the weather hasn’t been that bad.

He says It could always be a whole lot worse.