Tropical Storm Sally forms, expected to affect Mississippi Gulf Coast

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tropical Storm Sally has formed near the Florida Keys, making it the 18th named storm in what is shaping up to be a record-breaking hurricane season.

As of 2pm Saturday, the storm has sustained winds of 40 mph as it continues moving westward into the Gulf of Mexico.

There, the storm is likely to strengthen and eventually become a category 1 hurricane. Landfall is expected along the southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama coasts late Monday night or early Tuesday.

Regardless of where the storm makes landfall, residents between Morgan City, Louisiana and Pensacola, Florida can expect flooding rain, storm surge, and gusty winds. There is a potential for the storm to strengthen even more than currently forecast, so we’ll need to continue to monitor.

Locally, a cold front will help to keep the worst of Sally to our south and east. Still, periods of rain and wind will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

