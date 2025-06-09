Truck driver behind bars for drugs trafficking in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division criminal interdiction officers, with the help of agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, stopped an 18-wheeler car hauler from Oklahoma City on I-22 in Lee County.

The truck was headed to Florida when officers discovered 185 pounds of Marijuana hidden in the bed of a stolen truck on the trailer.

The driver, 46-year-old Derrick Lee, was arrested and charged with logbook violation and trafficking of marijuana.

