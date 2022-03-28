LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver escapes injury in a Lowndes County crash.

The accident happened on Highway 45 South at the Highway 82 exit ramp.

State troopers say the big rig was hauling scrap cars that had been smashed.

The load on the truck possibly shifted as the driver was turning onto Highway 45.

No one was injured and the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.