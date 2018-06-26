Truck lands in culvert 50 yards off of road in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police are on the scene of a serious wreck, where a truck has flipped into a culvert.

Police say the wreck happened near Bickerstaff Lane.

- Advertisement -

As seen above, a truck landed in a culvert, around 50 yards from the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The road will be closed until further notice.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After two hours, the truck, a black Toyota Tacoma, was lifted out of the culvert using a crane.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This is a developing story and will be updated.