Truck overturned in Oktibbeha County on Tuesday morning

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A big rig ended up on its side after the driver ran off the road in Oktibbeha County this morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 on Highway 12 – four miles west of Starkville.

The highway was blocked for a couple of hours as crews cleaned up from the accident.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The highway patrol is investigating.