Trucker returns to his rig to find Lowndes County firefighters battling blaze

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An area trucker lost his rig to fire.

The truck went up in flames just before noon Tuesday at a convenience store on Frontage Road.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the driver cranked the truck to get it running. He then left to take his dog home.

While the driver was gone, the rig went up in flames.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter