Trucking company invovled in deadly collision has history of crashes

A California-based trucking company — and one of its drivers — are being accused of negligence after eight people were killed in a crash. The collision happened Thursday on a busy New Mexico highway. Two surviving passengers are suing.

Lawsuits show the trucking company has a history of crashes.

Federal investigators worked for a second day at the scene of the deadly New Mexico crash. They’re trying to determine what led to the violent collision between a Greyhound bus and a tractor trailer Thursday.

State police believe a tire failure caused the truck and trailer to jack-knife on I-40, cross over the median and slam head-on into a Greyhound bus.

Now, an attorney for two of the bus passengers, is accusing the driver and trucking company of negligence.

In a pair of lawsuits, filed just one day after the crash, attorney Bryan Williams cites federal safety data showing three crashes in the last two years involving Jag Transportation Inc, a California-based trucking company.

The complaint raises concerns about proper maintenance and inspection of the truck’s tires.

“It just happened like that — it was just out of nowhere, you have no control over it,” said Elisara Taito, who was at the wheel of the big rig. He told his story to CBS News’ Don Dahler — before the lawsuits were filed.

“One minute, I’m driving normal and then split second it just goes to hell,” Taito said.

“As soon as it happened, I just knew that I was going to die,” Taito said. “I was surprised that I made it.”

He said he would like to tell the families that he is sorry. “I don’t know if there’s anything I can do to change it, I would. I can’t.”

The lawsuits claim the truck driver was negligent. CBS News reached out to the trucking company for comment, but have not heard back. At last check, 15 people are still being treated.