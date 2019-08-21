Trump addresses veterans in Kentucky — live stream

President Trump is speaking at the American Veterans 75th National Convention in Kentucky on Wednesday, touting his administration’s support for the military and veteran community.

“After years of neglect, we are fixing the heartbreaking failures from the last administration at the Department of Veterans Affairs. America must never abandon our heroes in their hour of need,” the president is expected to say in his speech.

Mr. Trump is spending the day in the state, where he’ll also hold a roundtable with supporters and a fundraiser before returning to D.C. in the evening.