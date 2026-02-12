Trump administration moves to end “universally hated” start/stop feature for cars

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, the Trump administration said it’s ending a credit for automakers that install a so-called “start/stop feature” in the vehicles, part of a broader rollback of environmental regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The start/stop feature, which is today widely used in newer vehicles, shuts off gas engines when cars idle, such as when they’re stopped at a red light or stuck in traffic. The Environmental Protection Agency described the technology as “almost universally hated” in its Thursday announcement about the broader overhaul.

About two-thirds of cars are now manufactured with the start/stop feature, which is aimed at making internal combustion engines more fuel efficient while reducing carbon emissions. One analysis found that the feature can improve fuel economy by between about 7% and 26%, depending on driving conditions.

While that may seem like a benefit to drivers who want to cut down on fuel costs, the Trump administration has linked such features to a sharp rise in automobile prices in recent years. In comments at the White House on Thursday, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the regulatory overhaul will help save consumers an average of $2,400 when they purchase a new car.

“There will be no more climate participation trophies awarded to manufacturers for making Americans’ cars die at every red light and stop sign,” Zeldin said. “It’s over, done, finished.”

What’s happening with auto start/stop?

The Trump administration on Thursday said it will no longer regulate greenhouse gases emitted from sources such as cars, trucks, and power plants.

The action formally repeals what is known as the “endangerment finding,” which provides the legal and scientific underpinning for the federal government to regulate the emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

As part of the action, the EPA said it would eliminate credits given to automakers that install the start/stop functionality.

Most cars allow drivers to turn off the start/stop feature, but not shut it off permanently, notes Consumer Reports. That means drivers must turn off the feature each time they drive.

Has the start/stop feature increased vehicle costs?

The Trump administration’s action pushes back on a broader range of environmental regulations that it says has pushed up car prices.

The average new vehicle currently costs almost $50,000, up nearly 43% from a decade ago, according to Cox Automotive.

The rise in auto prices stems from several factors, including a shift to more luxurious models and showroom markups, rather than more stringent fuel-efficiency standards, according to the National Consumers League, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group.

“Federal safety and fuel economy standards save households thousands of dollars over the life of their vehicle while having a marginal effect on vehicle prices,” Daniel Greene, the group’s senior director of consumer protection and product safety, said in a Feb. 3 statement.

What do automakers say?

Automakers largely applauded the Trump administration’s overhaul, with Ford saying in a statement that it appreciated the effort “to address the imbalance between current emissions standards and customer choice.”

Stellantis said it welcomed the decision “because it enables us to continue offering Americans a broad range of cars, trucks and SUVs – including BEVs, REEVs, hybrids and efficient internal combustion engines – that they want, need and can afford.”

