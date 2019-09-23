Trump attends United Nations General Assembly

President Trump is attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York beginning Monday, as he skips a climate summit for a religious freedom event and holds a slew of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.

The president comes to the meeting as tensions with Iran are extremely high, and after the president admitted he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukraine’s president. On Friday, the Pentagon announced the impending deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia as a defensive posture against Iran. The U.S. blames Iran for recent strikes on a Saudi oil facility.

On Monday, Mr. Trump is slated to meet with the leaders of Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, Singapore, Egypt and South Korea.