N.J. man scouted potential terror targets in 3 cities, feds say
Prosecutors allege Alexei Saab, aiding Hezbollah, took photos or video of landmarks in New York, Boston and Washington including Statue of Liberty, Fenway Park and White House
4H ago
Man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at North Carolina university
The 22-year-old killed two students and injured four others in the school shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in April
18H ago
Pennsylvania state senator resigns after child porn arrest
Pennsylvania’s governor called the charges “disgusting and beyond comprehension”
21H ago
Black candidate reportedly targeted by racist threats
A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly threatening harm against a Charlottesville city council candidate because of his race
22H ago