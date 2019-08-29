Trump marks establishment of U.S. Space Command – live stream

Taylor Swift on “Lover” and haters
The 10-time Grammy-winner – the highest-paid celebrity on the planet – opens up about songwriting, family, critics, the sale of her back catalog, and the quality of forgiveness
- Advertisement -
Aug 25
“Shark Tank” star involved in boat accident that left two dead
O’Leary issued a statement saying he was a passenger on the boat that crashed into another watercraft Saturday night
11H ago
Chanel Beauty hires first openly transgender model
“I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community,” Teddy Quinlivan said
16H ago
Racer and TV personality dies trying to break speed record
It’s unclear what led to the crash, which is under investigation
18H ago
Matthew McConaughey now a professor at UT Austin
McConaughey is forging a new career that combines two things he’s passionate about: film and Texas
20H ago