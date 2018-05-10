Trump, Pence talk taxes in Indiana — live updates

With the heated GOP Senate primary over in Indiana, Republicans are launching into general election mode. On Thursday night, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are speaking in Pence’s home state to talk up the benefits of tax reform and the president’s policies.

The GOP is hoping to tap into Mr. Trump’s popularity in many parts of the state — and that Pence is from there — as it looks to scoop up the seat from Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November. Mike Braun, a businessman and former state representative who cast himself as an outsider in the GOP primaries, will face Donnelly in November, after winning Tuesday’s primary.

The event is officially billed as a tax reform event, but at other such recent events Mr. Trump has addressed everything from the need to build a border wall to a trade war with China, at one such event literally tossing his “boring” remarks over his shoulder.

Elkhart, Indiana, where Mr. Trump and Pence will be visiting, is Trump country. Nearly two-thirds of votes in the county, 64 percent, went to Mr. Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016. It also heavily relies on manufacturing — a sector Mr. Trump often praises says the U.S. is bringing back to life.