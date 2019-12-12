Trump pushes paid leave at White House summit

President Trump is pushing for paid family leave alongside his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump on Thursday. A number of lawmakers are at the White House for a summit, where the elder Trump daughter is promoting the administration’s principles for child care reform.

“From the very beginning it’s been extraordinary, she has been so extraordinary in terms of her advocacy for America’s working families,” Mr. Trump said, repeating an unproven claim that she has created 14 million jobs.

- Advertisement -

Ivanka Trump has emphasized paid leave, which has until recently been much more of a Democrat issue than a Republican one, as an administration priority.

Trending News

The White House on Thursday is releasing its White House Principles for Child Care Reform.

“At the heart of our reforms is democratizing choice and control—by giving it to parents,” Ivanka Trump said in her prepared remarks. “We are focused on improving the quality of care; expanding affordable options that meet the needs of each family; and removing regulatory barriers that make it difficult to start in-home or faith-based child education services.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.