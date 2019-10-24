Trump says he’ll go to the World Series if it goes to Game 5

Washington — President Trump said he will go to the World Series in Washington on Sunday, assuming the Houston Astros survive that long.

The Washington Nationals lead the Astros 2-0 in the seven-game series after taking the first two games on the road in Houston. Games 3 and 4 will be played on Friday and Saturday in Washington’s National Park, as well as Game 5 on Sunday if necessary.

During an Oval Office ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to auto racing legend Roger Penske, the president said he wasn’t sure he could throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I don’t know, they got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor,” he joked. “I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”

A spokesperson for the Nationals told CBS News the president will not throw out the first pitch.

President Trump speaks about attending the World Series as he departs the Oval Office on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Washington. AP

The hometown Nationals are appearing in the franchise’s first World Series after dispensing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Despite being favored and enjoying home-field advantage, the Astros dropped the first two home games to the Nats by a score of 5-4 in Game 1 and a 12-3 drubbing in Game 2 on Wednesday. The president welcomed the Astros to the White House in 2018 to celebrate their World Series victory in 2017 when they defeated the New York Yankees to capture their first franchise title.

Arden Farhi contributed reporting.