Trump to entertain “big crowd” at Michigan rally

While hundreds of journalists, lobbyists and White House staffers attend the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night, Mr. Trump will be in another Washington — Washington, Michigan, holding a campaign-style rally.

Like last year, the president is skipping D.C.’s biggest annual event for the media, which he often disparages, to spend it with his supporters instead. Saturday’s rally is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., the same time the White House Correspondents Dinner begins.

- Advertisement -

“Look forward to being in the Great State of Michigan tonight,” Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Major business expansion and jobs pouring into your State. Auto companies expanding at record pace. Big crowd tonight, will be live on TV.”

Last year, Mr. Trump hosted a freewheeling rally in Pennsylvania at the same time as the dinner. At the time, Mr. Trump expressed his satisfaction to be with “much better people” than the D.C. press corps.

“They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents Dinner without the president,” Mr. Trump said last year. “And I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?”

But, despite his regular criticisms of the press, Mr. Trump hasn’t skipped out on all media festivities lately. In March, he spoke at the media-focused Gridiron Dinner in D.C.

“Nobody does self-deprecating humor better than I do. It’s not even close,” said Mr. Trump at that dinner. He also said, “I was very excited to receive this invitation and ruin your evening in person. That’s why I accepted.”

Follow along for live updates from Saturday’s Michigan rally.