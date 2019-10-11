Trump to rally supporters in Lake Charles, Louisiana — live stream

President Trump holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Friday evening. He announced the event himself by tweet Sunday: “Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally,” he said.

Mr. Trump is rallying on the eve of Louisiana’s gubernatorial election, trying to tip the vote in favor of the Republicans running to unseat Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. There are two Republicans running — Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. It’s a nonpartisan “jungle primary,” meaning that if Edward wins 50% of the vote, he wins outright. If not, he’ll face a runoff against the second place finisher.

- Advertisement -

“Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Eric Holl, a spokesman for Edwards’s campaign told CBS News, “This last-minute rally is proof that the partisan forces in Washington realize that Gov. Edwards is supported by a wide range of people in Louisiana, from every political party and every background… Gov. Edwards will keep putting people over politics in his second term.”

Trending News

Early voting returns showed Democrats with a 1% lead in turnout as of Sunday morning.

How to watch the Trump rally today