Trump tweets a trade deal has been signed with Mexico to avoid tariffs

President Trump tweeted Friday night that a deal had been signed with Mexico to avoid tariffs that were set to start Monday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo more formally announced the agreement shortly thereafter.

The announcement avoids what economists and Republicans feared would be damaging to the U.S. economy. According to Mexico’s foreign minister, the agreement calls for Mexico to deploy its national guard throughout the country, as well as allow migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are adjudicated. The agreement also calls for Mexico to offer jobs, health care and education.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” the president tweeted Friday night. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

Pompeo followed the president’s tweet with a statement.

“We would like to thank Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for his hard work to negotiate a set of joint obligations that benefit both the United States and Mexico,” Pompeo said. “The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure.”

But a deal was far from certain. The White House did not publicly identify what targets Mexico needed to meet, and insisted Mexico wasn’t offering enough to curb illegal immigration. Top White House officials had insisted the tariffs were imminent, if Mexico didn’t drastically crack down on the flow of migrants.

Mr. Trump appeared to muddle the waters even more Friday afternoon while tweeting from Air Force One that Mexico must buy more agricultural products from the U.S. — even though the White House insisted the proposed tariffs were about immigration, not trade.

“If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!”

For months, Mr. Trump has vocalized his frustration over illegal immigration levels and sought ways to stem the tide of migrants, as he attempts to keep his campaign promise to build a border wall and handle illegal immigration more effectively than his predecessors. But those attempts have been fraught with hurdles, both legal and political, with the 2020 presidential election just around the corner.

In December, Mr. Trump’s insistence on border wall funding led to the longest government shutdown on record, but the president ultimately caved on that when the impacts of the shutdown became visible.