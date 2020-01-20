Trump's Russia adviser is put on administrative leave

The top Russia adviser at the White House, Andrew Peek, is now on administrative leave, CBS News has confirmed.

Bloomberg and Axios first reported Peek’s removal from the White House National Security Council.

Two sources confirmed to CBS News that allegations involving Peek were under investigation before he was detailed to the White House in November.

The National Security Council declined to comment, as did the State Department. CBS News attempted to reach Peek at his NSC email, but the email bounced back.

Peek is the White House’s third top Russia adviser. Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill each preceded him in the job, and both testified before Congress in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Peek, who is a deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, has also served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer advising on intelligence and special operations for General John Allen, his State Department bio says. He advised on direct action, foreign internal defense, intelligence and Pakistani aspects of the war in Afghanistan.

He also was the national security and foreign affairs adviser for GOP Senators Gordon Smith and Mike Johanns and worked on Iran sanctions measures during the 110th Congress.

Christina Ruffini contributed to this report.