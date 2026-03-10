Tuesday severe break before Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe threats take a break on Tuesday, before returning Wednesday. Stay weather aware this week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening. Some could become strong to severe. The Level 2 – Slight risk for severe weather is still in place. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: An environmental rebuild day. Temperatures are going to be warm, back in the low to middle 80s. There will be a few clouds, but plenty of sun. There might be a few isolated showers, most of the corner will be dry. Lows will be mild, in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day, with another chance for severe storms. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s/lower 80s. A strong cold front is going to bring in the chance for more showers and storms, with potential to become strong to severe. The SPC has most of Mississippi in the Level 2 – Slight risk for severe weather threats. All modes can be possible with this system coming through mid-week.